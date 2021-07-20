MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a single vehicle accident July 15 on Sardis Church Road. Two of the victims were young children.
According to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Amber Harvey, 29, was driving west on Sardis Church Road with Alexis Pugh, 9, and Zairea Foster, 3, in the back passenger seats.
At about 11:35 a.m., Harvey neared the intersection with Moser Lane when she attempted to avoid hitting a dog that ran out into the road.
Her vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, went off the roadway and drove over Moser Lane, overturning onto its roof and injuring both Harvey and her young passengers, according to the report.
Deputies were dispatched at 11:41 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:46 a.m.
The injured driver and passengers were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by EMS, according to the crash report.
Colquitt Regional reported that Foster had been treated and released, but no update can be provided on the condition of the children.
