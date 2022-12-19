MOULTRIE, Ga. – A woman has been charged after a man was killed in a shooting in southeastern Colquitt County Saturday afternoon.
“Colquitt County 911 received an emergency call for service at 181 B. Allman Road in southeastern Colquitt County," the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association and Colquitt County EMS responded to the scene and rendered medical care to Jason Chad McCollum, whom had been shot in the chest.”
The release states McCollum was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
He was 44 years old at the time of the shooting, Verlyn Brock, the Colquitt County coroner, confirmed by phone Monday afternoon.
“After conducting numerous interviews, completing a crime scene investigation and consulting with the District Attorney’s office, the decision was made to charge Katelyn Ireland with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime,” the CCSO's post said.
Ireland is currently pending judicial appearances within the CCSO’s custody.
The CCSO thanked the BPD, Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association and Colquitt County EMS for their help in the investigation.
An investigator told The Observer on Monday that the case is still active and remains under investigation.
