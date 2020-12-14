MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Norman Park woman seen walking in the middle of a county road in the late evening hours Sunday was charged with possessing of numerous drug-related items, most of which were hidden inside her clothing.
It was just after 8 p.m. when Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Livings was dispatched to Moultrie-Lenox Road, where he reported finding a woman talking to a stop sign at the intersection of Ellenton-Omega Road. The woman, identified as Danielle Watson, 30, was walking on the yellow counter divider line on Moultrie-Lenox and was, according to the incident report, almost hit by a vehicle. Dep. Livings reported that upon making contact with Watson, she claimed seeing snakes and was walking from Jasmine Lane.
After Watson admitted to Dep. Livings she smoked methamphetamine a few hours before, she was placed under arrest for pedestrian under the influence. Watson reportedly had a needle containing suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe containing a crystal substance which were removed from underneath her clothes. She also had a potato chip can in her possession which contained a 1x1 bag of marijuana.
Watson was also charged with possession of certain controlled substances or marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.