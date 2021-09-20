MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie woman who was posting bond for an inmate at the Colquitt County Jail found herself under arrest Sept. 8.
Amanda Allen, 37, 913 Circle Road, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and crossing county guardline with contraband, in addition to a bench warrant that initially led to her arrest, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement agent Justin Searcy.
“When she had come into post bond for an inmate of the jail, the jailers had noted that she had an outstanding bench warrant for her arrest,” said Searcy.
After Allen was placed under arrest, a female jailer searched her, and Searcy said a small bag containing “less than a gram” of meth was found in her purse.
Allen had to cross the county jail’s guardlines to get to the lobby, where she was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.