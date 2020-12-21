MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie woman was treated at Colquitt Regional Medical Center after her vehicle rolled over early Friday morning off Highway 133 North.
Alison Marie Mills, 23, was released from the hospital to Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies, who booked her on warrants for DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Bentley Hughes, in the incident report, stated she was dispatched to the scene near Mike Horne Road at 2:19 a.m.
Dep. Hughes reported she was told by a paramedic that Mills was going 95 miles per hour. The paramedic said he’d learned that from Mills’ mother, who said she was following Mills.
When the deputy arrived, Mills was being put on a stretcher, but her mother was not at the scene.
Dep. Hughes reported she spoke with Mills before the ambulance left, and Mills said she was coming from Albany and had been drinking tequila while there. She said she couldn’t remember any details of the wreck, but admitted to the deputy she should not have been driving, according to the deputy’s report. The report states a portable breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151, almost twice the legal limit to drive, 0.08.
Mills’ vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, is reported to have sustained disabling damage.
“It appears Alison misjudged the curve on Highway 133 North at Mike Horne Road and activated her brakes causing skid marks leading into oncoming traffic,” said Dep. Hughes in the incident report. “Alison left the roadway, hit a tree, which caused her to become airborne and roll her vehicle.”
Dep. Hughes also reported finding unopened containers of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Her report said Mills consented to submit blood for state administered testing, which was done at the hospital.
