MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with possession of methamphetamine who had previously been released on bond for charges of prostitution and possession of meth.
The Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team arrested Allison Gonzales, 35, 600 S. Main St., Friday after receiving complaints of her using meth and soliciting herself at the Town Terrace Inn, according to DET Investigator Channing McDowell.
“We had done surveillance on the hotel and saw her going in and out of a hotel room,” said McDowell.
After confirming that Gonzales was in the room the investigative team knocked on the hotel room and an unidentified man opened the door. The man was not charged with anything due to lack of evidence.
“At this time Gonzales attempted to open a drawer in the room and hide what we suspected to be a meth pipe inside,” McDowell said.
Gonzales eventually gave the pipe to investigators, who field tested it and confirmed it had traces of meth inside. She was charged with possession of meth and possession of a drug related object.
