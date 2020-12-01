MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Thanksgiving night, a Norman Park woman was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats and acts after accusations were made she had fired shots and threatened violence.
Suzanne Eve Willoughby, 31, was arrested after the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at Big Bear Boulevard after 10 p.m. Nov. 26. Though the deputy’s incident report says Willoughby denied shooting at anyone, and no guns were found in a search of Willoughby’s Honey Bear Road residence, the responding deputy did find several spent shotgun shells in the yard and took a trail camera pointed toward the house into evidence.
According to the incident report, the initial complainant told Sgt. Joey Chapman that a neighbor shot at her and another woman’s children while they were using a car to herd horses. One of the youth interviewed reportedly said a woman on the other side of a fence was yelling and cursing at them and then fired a shot over the vehicle they were in and threatened them and their horses.
The woman said they were on their property, one of the complainants said.
The report said four adults – including the initial complainant – went to speak with the woman – identified as Willoughby – and they said she threatened to shoot them. Two other shots were reportedly fired during this confrontation. No one is reported to have been hit by any gunfire in this incident.
Sgt. Chapman said he and another deputy made contact with Willoughby at the Honey Bear Road location. He said she denied shooting at anyone and stated that it bothers her when the neighbors let their children ride in a loud vehicle. The deputies received permission to search the residence for guns, which they did not find.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.