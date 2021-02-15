MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Pavo woman was charged with vehicular homicide last week in connection with an Oct. 18 automobile crash that killed a Norman Park woman.
Jennifer Mojica, 24, was arrested Feb. 11 by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the charge of vehicular homicide in the first degree, Mojica was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report released about three weeks after the crash, Mojica was driving south on Old Norman Park Road and Mary Angelic Noble, 46, was traveling north. Mojica entered the northbound lane and struck Noble’s vehicle in the right side, the GSP said. Mojica’s vehicle then ran off the road and overturned into a ditch.
Both drivers were injured. Noble died of her injuries, and Mojica was treated and released from Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
