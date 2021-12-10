MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie woman died Thursday night following an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 111.
Betty Welch, 74, died at a Macon hospital, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said on Friday. He was notified of her passing about 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the accident, but released some preliminary information.
Vehicle 1 — which the GSP did not identify by make, model or the name of the driver — was traveling north on Georgia Highway 111 near Unity Lane. Vehicle 2 was traveling north on 111 ahead of Vehicle 1; Welch was a passenger in Vehicle 2.
Vehicle 2 stopped for a southbound school bus that was dropping off children, the GSP said. Vehicle 1 struck the rear of Vehicle 2.
Welch was taken from the scene by helicopter, the GSP said.
The GSP did not identify either driver or provide any information about charges.
Welch’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cobb Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. at Zion Grove Cemetery.
This is the fifth traffic fatality in Colquitt County since Nov. 19:
• Kurt White, 13, died Nov. 19 when his fell from his ATV as it ran off Kilgore Road.
• Elijah Partain, 19, died Nov. 19 when his motorcycle hit a deer on U.S. Highway 319.
• James Hester of Tifton died sometime after a two-vehicle accident on Ellenton-Omega Road Nov. 19. His wife, Myrtice, was also injured.
• Aubrey Nichols, 19, died in a one-vehicle accident on Ellenton-Norman Park Road Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day.
