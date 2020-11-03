NORMAN PARK, Ga. – A Norman Park woman lost her life as the result of a two-car collision in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 on Old Norman Park Road.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Thomasville post released its report on the wreck Monday.
After 8 a.m. on Oct. 18, Mary Angelic Noble, 46, was traveling north on Old Norman Park, according to the GSP report. Jennifer Mojica, 23, of Pavo was driving the opposite direction on Old Norman Park when, the report states, she entered the northbound lane, which put her in the path of Noble’s vehicle.
The GSP said Mojica’s vehicle struck Noble’s on the right side, ran off the east side of the road and overturned onto its left side before coming to rest in a ditch.
Neither driver was ejected from their vehicles – each of which had extensive damage – and neither had any other passengers.
Noble died from her injuries.
Mojica was transported by Colquitt County EMS to Colquitt Regional after exhibiting visible injuries, the GSP said. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
