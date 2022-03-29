MOULTRIE, Ga. — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle swerved into her lane on Tallokas Road.
Shakwandra Demps of Quitman was treated and released at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, according to Jordan Hammack, the hospital’s assistant director of marketing.
The other driver, Jason Yarbrough of Valdosta, also reported an injury to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy who investigated the crash, but he was not transported to Colquitt Regional.
Yarbrough was traveling south on Tallokas Road when another vehicle turned without a blinker, causing him to slam on his brakes and swerve to avoid it, according to the accident report that was made publicly available Monday.
Yarbrough collided with Demps head on. There was no description on how fast either driver was reportedly going.
Yarbrough was charged with following too closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.