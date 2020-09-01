MOULTRIE, Ga. -- An Albany woman was found with a possible injury on Aug. 22 after her vehicle was wrecked on Georgia Highway 33.
As Nicole Craig, 21, was driving south on the highway, her vehicle, a 2001 Ford Explorer, began traveling off the west side of Georgia Highway 33, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Craig overcorrected as she tried to steer back onto the road, causing her to drift toward the highway’s centerline and off its east side. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the passenger side, facing east.
The crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. with Georgia State Patrol Trooper M.J. Moses arriving at 9:52 p.m. Upon arrival, he found Craig’s vehicle with disabling damage and her with possible injuries.
He also cited her for failure to maintain lane.
Colquitt EMS was called to the scene and took her to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A call made to the hospital on Monday revealed she has since been discharged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.