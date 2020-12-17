NORMAN PARK, Ga. – A Norman Park man was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery – both under family violence conditions – after a woman was set on fire inside a Yates Mulkey Road residence early Wednesday morning.
According to Investigator Ronald Jordan of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arguing over who drank the last beer when the fight ensued.
The victim, a 44-year-old Norman Park woman, suffered second-degree burns on her back and was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. She was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Jordan said it was at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday when the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Yates Mulkey Road address in reference to a domestic dispute.
The victim reported that she and Terry Huckaby, 64, who was identified as her boyfriend, got into a fight over an alcoholic beverage. Jordan said Huckaby went outside, obtained a gasoline mixture, returned inside and doused the woman with it.
Jordan said Huckaby tried multiple times to set the woman on fire, and that she ran through the house trying to get away. The investigator said Huckaby even kicked a door in to a room she entered, and on the third attempt he did set her on fire.
Though Huckaby tried to put the fire out, Jordan said the woman stated that he threatened to burn her alive.
It was Huckaby’s story, Jordan added, that he just wanted her to leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.