MOULTRIE, Ga. - Moultrie Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on First Avenue Thursday.
Police responded to an incident on First Avenue yesterday afternoon involving a woman who had been stabbed by an unidentified male.
“The case is still ongoing. We have a suspect and are currently pursuing every avenue,” said Lt. David Corona of the MPD Criminal Investigations division in an interview Friday afternoon.
According to Corona, the woman is in stable condition at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. No other information is available at this time.
