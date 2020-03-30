MOULTRIE, Ga. – Byron Mejia was charged with aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children this weekend.
Deputies responded to a call at a trailer park on Old Adel Road, where the caller said a female subject had been stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors. Upon arrival, they found the woman bleeding from her head in several places. There were also two small children at the residence, unharmed.
The suspect, Byron Mejia, was identified on scene and detained. Investigators were called where it was determined that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mejia left the residence on foot and went to his cousin’s house where he drank liquor for several hours. When he returned home several hours later heavily intoxicated, the woman questioned him on his whereabouts.
At that time, deputies believe Mejia grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face against the table. After a struggle, she was able to get away and ran to the bedroom at the back of the house. Mejia followed her, grabbed a pair of scissors and began stabbing her in the head, the law enforcement report said.
The woman was sent to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Mejia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of third degree cruelty to children because the children witnessed the attack.
