MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County deputies have one person in custody and are looking for a second after the couple allegedly furnished their home with items stolen from a nearby storage facility.
Investigator Blake Livings, with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were dispatched at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, in reference to stolen property.
The unidentified victim had placed furniture, worth up to about $6,500, into a storage unit at Norman Park Mini Storage the day before, Livings said. She called law enforcement when she found her property for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Deputies visited the suspect's residence and located some of the missing furniture on the porch.
“[They] tried to make contact with someone at the residence but were unable to. At that time, a search warrant was sworn out … [and] was executed at the residence,” he explained.
Most of the furniture items have been recovered, he said. The remaining items are suspected to already be sold.
Zachary Kent Willis, 30, of Norman Park was taken into custody at the Colquitt County Jail. He was charged with a felony of theft by receiving stolen property.
A second suspect is wanted in connection with the case but has not been located yet, Livings said.
Anyone with further information on this case is urged to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7460.
