FUNSTON, Ga. — A woman from Bartow County was arrested Monday after she was reportedly trying to steal a vehicle while brandishing a gun.
Niki Hummel, 53, of Bartow County, Ga., was arrested Monday after witnesses at the Country Corner Diner in Funston stated they saw her trying to break into vehicles in the parking lot, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator Blake Livings.
“A witness who worked at the diner saw Hummel skulking around the vehicles in the parking lot as she was heading into work,” Livings said in a recent interview. “She didn’t think much of it until she saw that Hummel was messing with a vehicle she knew belonged to a man in the diner.”
The witness notified the man that Hummel was near his vehicle.
“They both went outside to confront her. She tried to get away but they were blocking her way into her vehicle. That’s when she began to brandish a firearm and starts waving it around. Both witnesses let her get into her car freely without any further incident before they called 9-1-1,” Livings said.
Hummel was later stopped by CCSO deputies “a little while later” when a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses at the diner. Hummel was arrested without incident and a revolver pistol was located in the car.
The vehicle Hummel was driving had previously been reported stolen out of Baker County, Livings said. He said Hummel also has an active warrant in Bartow County accusing her of stealing a vehicle there.
She has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit certain crimes and two counts of criminal attempt of entering auto.
