MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Two women received suspected injuries from separate wrecks that landed them in Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman said Friday that they’ve been released.
On Sept. 20, Cassie Harrell, 18, was traveling east on Doerun-Norman Park Road, but while doing so, failed to maintain her lane, a Georgia State Patrol report read.
Her vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Frontier, edged off the right side of the roadway. Harrell attempted to avoid an accident but couldn’t regain control.
This led her vehicle to travel across the road’s centerline and off its left side, the GSP said. The vehicle overturned once and, landing back on its tires, came to a final rest facing southwest from the roadway.
Colquitt EMS transported her to CRMC for a possible injury.
On Sept. 24, Ericka Bracken, 25, was traveling in her 2017 Hyundai Accent on Sylvester Drive headed toward the intersection of Sylvester Highway, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office report read.
The Sheriff’s Office report said Bracken checked her GPS and was unable to stop for the stop sign at Sylvester Drive and Sylvester Highway. She hit it instead.
Bracken and her vehicle traveled across Sylvester Highway, striking an eastern ditch and a tree stump. Her car received disabling damage and the stop sign was destroyed.
Bracken was treated at the scene for suspected injuries but was taken to the CRMC Emergency Room by family members who arrived on-scene.
CCSO marked her as disregarding stop sign/signal, driving too fast for conditions, losing control, and being an inattentive driver.
