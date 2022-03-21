FUNSTON, Ga. — A new business is blooming in Colquitt County.
In the countryside near Funston, Kerry Griffin cultivates Better Half Farm, a cut-flower business that offers fresh seasonal bouquets and “you-pick” visits to the farm.
I recently sat down with Kerry in the shade beside her colorful garden for a conversation about Better Half Farm – how it came to be, what it is, and where it’s going. Kerry also described the joys and challenges of growing her flower farm, her partnership with with the local FFA program, and the flowers that are currently in season.
Better Half Farm began thanks to a seed planted by Kerry’s husband, Darrell Griffin.
“He would grow sunflowers for me,” Kerry remembers. “That ignited a little idea in my head about growing flowers.”
She started a small garden and researched the business of growing and selling cut-flowers. During her first few months, she ran garden-trials, growing simple flowers like the sunflowers, zinnias, and marigolds, while taking online courses such as those offered by Lisa Mason Ziegler.
Kerry was also interested in supporting the buy-local movement and growing the local economy. “I was shocked to learn that about 80% of the flowers purchased in the United States are grown overseas. Think about the journey those flowers take to get here!”
“I just felt that there was a place in Colquitt County for a local farmer to offer fresh-cut flowers. I mean, who doesn’t love flowers?”
“A lot of people just don’t realize that we’re out here,” she said. “It’s a totally different concept than what we have grown up with around flowers. Being a cut-flower farmer and offering flowers directly to the public is a bit different from being a florist or a grocery store.”
Kerry grows seasonal flowers, so, for example, she doesn’t have sunflowers available in January. She says this can take a bit of getting used to for some customers.
To increase the visibility of her farm, Kerry uses Facebook and Instagram. She also maintains an attractive website where potential customers can learn about her farm, see which flowers are in bloom, purchase flower subscriptions, or arrange a visit to the farm.
“Word-of-mouth and partnerships with local business are important, too,” she said. “For example, Kim Yarbrough of Indigo Studio and I are working together to bring yoga out to the farm.
“Sometimes the people who follow me wouldn’t know about Kim, and the folks who follow her wouldn’t necessarily know about me. But together, with this partnership, we both benefit and we grow our connections. We’re better together.”
When she first started Better Half Farm, Kerry thought she might limit her business to selling to florists. After considering the matter for a while, she shifted to a direct-to-consumer model.
“I asked myself, what if the model were focused on the experience, not just the product? When I started my farm, so many people wanted to come out and see the flowers. Now that’s evolved to be my main focus,” she said. “I’m so happy to see people come out and enjoy themselves. It’s not just about the flowers – the flowers bring folks out here, but the quality time spent with family or friends, being out in nature, that’s what brings them the most joy.
“Seeing the enjoyment, the happiness that flowers bring, whether it’s on-farm or through a bouquet of snapdragons at the Second Saturday market, is one of my biggest joys.”
Kerry has faced her share of difficulties in the three years since she broke ground for her first garden. Weeds and pests pose great challenges to any grower in south Georgia, and an unseasonable frost or a fierce wind can damage the delicate blooms. Thus, Kerry hopes to install high tunnels and a greenhouse soon, both to protect the tender flowers in spring and autumn and to provide an ideal environment for starting seeds.
“We’re just getting started this year, so I’m sure we’ll make mistakes, but that’s part of the learning process. In fact, sometimes you learn the most from your biggest failures - and it sticks! You can’t wait until you know everything to start, because then you’ll be five years down the road and you won’t have any flowers in the ground. You can gain knowledge from courses, but ultimately, hands-on is the best way to learn.”
When asked about who her greatest supporters have been, Kerry answers easily.
“My husband has been my rock, my backbone. That’s where the name of the farm came from – a play on that old term for your spouse, your ‘better half.’ As a farmer, he has so much knowledge. Even though he grows peanuts, corn, and cotton, not flowers, he understands soil, nutrients, and irrigation. That’s a great help.”
When she’s not out tending to the flowers or welcoming visitors to the farm, Kerry enjoys spending time at the coast and fishing with her husband.
“The farm takes up a lot of my time, but it doesn’t feel like work – and I think that’s what happens when you find your passion, as cliche as that sounds. I do still work part-time, but I could just spend hours out here in the garden.”
This is Kerry’s advice for girls or women interested in starting their own business: “Just do it. If you have a dream, go for it. Of course, learn about it first, but just start small. I started with the sunflowers and a few zinnia seeds, and that has evolved to this.” She indicated the bright, humming garden and with a wave of her hand.
Through her business, Kerry hopes to foster women’s involvement in agriculture. Following a tip from her husband, she reached out to the Colquitt County FFA program and invited interested students to intern with her part-time.
“The secretary of the FFA program started visiting to help me with the farm,” she said. “I have to tell you, I was impressed by her knowledge about plants, flowers, cultivation, the whole process. Colquitt County has an exceptional FFA program. …
“Even though agriculture is a male-dominated field, there’s room here for everybody,” she added.
If you would like to purchase some of Kerry’s flowers or visit the farm, visit her website first, at betterhalffarm.net.
“All of the services and products we offer are listed online – that includes our bouquet subscription service, season farm passes, and information about photo shoots in the garden. We also have previews of what’s coming up, which flowers are about to bloom.”
“Right now we have ranunculus, snapdragons, scabiosa, lisianthus, straw flowers, statice, and yarrow. This summer, we’ll have several different varieties of celosia and sunflowers, along with marigolds, zinnias, and cosmos, with basil and lemon mint to use for greenery.”
