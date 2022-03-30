Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Mostly clear this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.