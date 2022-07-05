MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for the Women's Federated Club of Moultrie located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The Women's Federated Club is united in service to lift the standards of the home, family, and children in order to make better communities, according to a press release from the chamber. They do this through individual participation on local boards.
Sondra Hampton currently serves as the club’s president.
For further information as a community resource, you can call 229-921-4557.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is club president Sondra Hampton, club members, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
