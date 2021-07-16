MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Woodchuck Tree Removal LLC, located in Colquitt County.
Woodchuck Tree Removal LLC is owned by Andy and Sam Harden. The business specializes in tree removal and land prep.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can reach them by calling 229-873-9910 or visit their website listed as www.woodchucktreeremoval.com. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Woodchuck Tree Removal.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Andy and Sam Harden along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
