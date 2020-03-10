HARTSFIELD, Ga. — The Rev. Wayne Woods, shown above, will lead revival services March 15-18 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 245 Oak Grove Church Road, Hartsfield. The guest musician will be Richard Edwards. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. A nursery will be provided. Please contact the Rev. Scott Toon at 941-5559 for further information.
Woods to preach at Oak Grove revival
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE [mdash]Tracy Craig White,47, of Moultrie, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church. Rev. J.W. Green will be officiating. Committal services will follow at Sinner Friend Churchyard Cemetery and a repass will conclude at the church social hall. Services are entrusted to Southv…
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime reports for March 6, 2020
- Crime reports for March 5, 2020
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center prepared amid coronavirus concerns
- Police charge couple with drug possession
- Residents debate value of park renovation
- Spring forward, but for how much longer?
- Crime reports for March 3, 2020
- Election: Several local races will be contested
- Three new coronavirus cases in Georgia
- SRTC Nursing Program director named VP of Georgia Board of Nursing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.