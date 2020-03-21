MOULTRIE, Ga. — Northwest Park is one of two neighborhood parks the City of Moultrie owns, McCormick Park being the other, and right now, it could use some work. A finish date is tentative, but the work is steady.
The City of Moultrie put an estimated budget together for the park’s renovations last year, which came out as $155,143.47.
Engineering Director Greg Monfort said the city is projecting to finish sometime in May, sooner if weather permits. It’s just about following the plan.
“That gives us some flexibility for the unknowns that might happen [and] that may come up later in the expenses,” Monfort said. “Sometimes you come out into the good, sometimes you don’t.”
Monfort expects to be at budget or under budget after looking at some of the bids that have come in. This is because of the budget estimate’s contingency of $12,000, which usually covers inflation.
“When we do a cost estimate, that’s where that dollar figure comes from,” he said. “But when we actually bid it out to do the individual things that are on that list, we may come under and save money.”
This leaves the budget to be $143,143.47 without the reserve money. It’s a roll of the dice, Monfort said. But it was an outstanding price for some citizens.
City Manager Pete Dillard spoke at the March 3 city council meeting on the matter and said they’re making sure everything is up to code.
However, two community members came to the meeting asking who in Northwest Moultrie asked for this. They referenced wanting to see places like the R.D. Smith Center, Ryce Center and A.F. Shaw Gym to be renovated instead or at least put more money toward them.
Dillard said this was all the city could do, as it was the only city-owned park in the area. The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority owns the others.
“We proposed deeding all the rec properties to the Rec Authority,” Dillard said. “They said, ‘We’ll accept all of them except these two parks (Northwest and McCormick).’ We said, ‘Okay, we’ll take them, but we’re going to make them nice.’”
The money for the project comes from an insurance fund created from a Southwest youth center that burned down, Dillard said, meaning it won’t affect property taxes.
Valerie Alderman, a Moultrie resident with family in Northwest, was one of the two community members at the meeting. She argued against the park saying only the elderly lived in the area, saying the park would be a problem for them.
Dillard had a different understanding of that statement.
“She said there is nothing but old people there. You know what old people have? Grandchildren,” Dillard said. “They’d like to have somewhere for their grandchildren to go play.”
Dillard said he heard similar sentiments from three citizens who were happy about the park’s potential.
As it stands the park will be receiving two park benches; two picnic tables with concrete pads underneath; an oak tree; and a 12,250-square-foot concrete space with two full-size basketball courts, new restriping and goals.
The basketball area and the green space area will receive separate fences to enclose them, and will feature a water fountain and eight trash cans.
Monfort said with everything else done, all that’s left is the concrete pads for the picnic tables — that work still needs a contractor — fencing, sandblasting the basketball goals and posting them, and securing the parking lot area.
The latter has been a difficult process and one that Monfort and City Lawyer Mickey Waller have worked on for months. It’s planned to be built in the land left adjacent to the basketball court.
“[But] there are legal matters that need to be cleared up before that happens,” Monfort said.
According to Monfort, Robert White, a Moultrie property owner, heard about the park renovation and thought to donate the land next to it for the park. The land was not fully in his name, however, but his wife’s mother’s, Hattie Everett.
White is co-owner though, according to the Colquitt County Tax Assessor. Monfort said they hope to acquire the property in the coming weeks.
The parking lot will be built using recycled milling from previous roadwork construction.
