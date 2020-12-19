MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Volunteers, led by the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, placed wreaths on the graves of veterans Saturday as part of the national Wreaths Across America commemoration.
More than 500 wreaths were purchased from the DAR, according to Regent Jean Gay. The volunteers placed several on graves at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Garden of Valor on Highway 37. Others were being picked up at that event for families to place on veterans' graves at other cemeteries.
As each wreath was placed, the volunteer read aloud the name of the veteran buried there and thanked him for his service.
Prior to the laying of wreaths on individual graves, five people, each representing one of the five branches of military service, placed a single wreath for each service at the foot of the veterans marker at the cemetery:
• George Dell Gay, staff sergeant, U.S. Army.
• William McIntosh, lieutenant, U.S. Navy.
• Montague Carlton, captain, U.S. Air Force.
• Rev. Hugh B. Ward, sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps.
• Melissa Pusey, chief petty officer, U.S. Coast Guard.
