MOULTRIE, Ga. — Wreaths Across America (WAA), sponsored locally by John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.
The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be in Moultrie on Tuesday, March 8, for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. The event will take place at the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 400 S. Main Street in Moultrie. The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories, according to a press release from Wreaths Across America. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official ‘welcome home’ station for the nation’s Vietnam veterans.
Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK6rgTEndQU.
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support veterans and their communities year-round.
The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the WAA said. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
