MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School students recently participated in a schoolwide spelling bee. The participants were first and second place winners from each fourth and fifth grade classroom. The school winner was Cheyenne Wynn and the runner up was Logan Palmore. Pictured on the back row, from left, are Jayden Sharp, Mark O’Neal, Sa’Riyah McNeal, Jacqueline Hernandez-Mendez, Logan Palmore, Zy Williams, Preston Perry, Shayla Giang and Ronald Crossett. Front row from left are Jade Casteloes, Ced’Nei Ponder, Edwin Gomez-Vasquez, Cheyenne Wynn, Ira Nesmith, Julia Hernandez and Eli Spence.
