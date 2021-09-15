MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie YMCA held a luncheon at the Pineland Gym on Friday, Aug. 27, for its Active Older Adults group.
More than 70 people attended the event.
Rusty Griffin with Smokin' Temptations catered the luncheon with a delicious menu of pork tenderloin, mac & cheese, basil green beans, squash casserole, roll, drink and peach cobbler dessert.
The tables were decorated with confetti and lovely flower arrangements made by Colquitt Regional Hospice. Kimberly Dickens, as volunteer coordinator, and staff put together 16 colorful flower arrangements.
The luncheon event itself was sponsored by Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Door prizes were given away.
