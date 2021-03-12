MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kim Mazzilli, left, explains one of her art pieces to Kim Yarbrough, both of whom are exhibiting artists in the Colquitt County Arts Center's newest Exhibit "The Year of the Woman."
In celebration of Women's Month, the Arts Center has opened its galleries to local female artists in the community. In the Vereen Gallery are works by Kim Yarbrough and Stacey Fletcher Reynolds. They are two mixed media painters with colorful abstract and eyecatching work.
The Traverse gallery contains a variety of different mediums and subjects including pottery, painting, sculpture, and basket weaving. Artists include: Jean Eaton Gay, Kathy Nelson, Kim Mazzilli, Anna Carlton, Myra Hurst, Virginia Lowman, and Alicia Sims.
The Year of the Woman exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, until April 23. Visit colquittcountyarts.com to learn more.
