MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Junior High School is taking yearbook donations as part of its “Yearbook Angel” program.
The Yearbook Angel program is a charitable program where students, staff, parents or other members of the community can purchase a yearbook anonymously for a student who might otherwise not receive one.
Yearbook advisors Portia Gude and Candy Clements along with members of the administration, the school social worker and guidance department will decide which students will receive the donated yearbooks.
“We are going to prioritize ‘seniors’ (9th graders) because this is their last year here and we want to send them off with something. They might not have something otherwise,” said Gude in an interview Monday.
Yearbooks are $25 and distribution will begin sometime in May.
“The school is not going to be making money off the yearbooks. The price is just to cover the costs to print and ship the book,” stated Gude.
Currently there are 110 pre-orders for yearbooks, according to Gude, and she is hoping to have more participants once they get distributed.
“Once the kids and parents see what the yearbooks look like, we usually get a rush of orders after the initial distribution. Unfortunately we haven’t had any donations thus far so I’m hoping the orders will increase like the others after distribution,” said Gude.
Once distributions begin, Gude, Clements or an administrator will reach out privately to the students who are going to receive the donated book.
If you would like to donate a yearbook, go to yearbookforever.com and enter the school’s name. Once you purchase a book, list your name as “Yearbook Angel.”
