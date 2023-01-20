MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Hospital Authority member and former chairman Maureen Yearta, Ed.D., was recently elected to the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA).
Yearta will serve as a governing board member, where her duties will include working with the Board to develop strategies for GHA members, advocating for the highest quality care for patients, and supporting adequate reimbursement for hospitals.
GHA is a nonprofit trade association made up of member health systems, hospitals and individuals in administrative and decision-making positions within those institutions. GHA serves 145 hospitals in Georgia and its purpose is to promote the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all of Georgia's citizens.
“It is truly an honor to be elected to the GHA Board of Trustees,” said Yearta. “Through my time at Colquitt Regional [Medical Center], I have been able to work closely with other board members, hospital administrators, and employees to ensure that Colquitt Regional is providing the highest level of care. I look forward to working with GHA and advocating for hospitals in the state of Georgia.”
Yearta is retired from the Colquitt County Board of Education and is the first female to serve as chairman of the Hospital Authority of Colquitt County. She has been an active member of the Authority, previously serving as chairman of the Quality Assurance subcommittee and now acts as treasurer. She is currently serving her second term as a member of the Hospital Authority.
“I have enjoyed working with Dr. Yearta and have seen the passion that she has developed for healthcare and for improving access for the citizens of Colquitt County and the greater Southwest Georgia region,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “As she joins the GHA board, we have no doubt that she will continue to do exceptional work and make an impact on healthcare in Georgia.”
In addition to her role at GHA and Colquitt Regional, Yearta was also appointed to the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) Board of Examiners in 2020. As a member of the TNCPE Board of Examiners, Yearta is responsible for assessing and providing valuable feedback to organizations that apply to the TNCPE Award Program. TNCPE recognizes local, state, and regional organizations that demonstrate excellence in business operations and results.
Yearta has been involved in the Moultrie-Colquitt County community in a variety of capacities, holding leadership positions with the Hero House, Humane Society, and Colquitt Christian Academy.
“Dr. Yearta is known for her commitment to this community and for the zeal she brings to each and every organization she works with,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “We are grateful to have her on our Board and the hospital is proud to have her represent Colquitt Regional on the GHA Board of Trustees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.