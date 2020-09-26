NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Maureen A. Yearta, board chair for Colquitt Regional Medical Center, has been appointed by the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) to the 2020 Board of Examiners.
As a member of the TNCPE Board of Examiners, Yearta is responsible for assessing and providing valuable feedback to organizations that apply to the TNCPE Award Program. TNCPE recognizes local, state, and regional organizations that demonstrate excellence in business operations and results.
The TNCPE Board of Examiners brings together experts from all sectors, including health care, service, nonprofit, manufacturing, education, and government. Using the Baldrige Excellence Framework, examiners are able to provide detailed feedback that applicant organizations use to improve operations and performance, accelerate growth, improve safety and workforce satisfaction, stimulate local and regional economies, and make communities better places to live and work.
Each year, the TNCPE Board of Examiners contributes more than 10,000 hours of volunteer service to organizations across Tennessee and the Southeast. In turn, examiners use expertise developed during TNCPE training and assessments at their own jobs, benefiting and improving organizations from within and working to achieve TNCPE’s vision to be a trusted partner and regional resource in achieving performance excellence and mission to strengthen Tennessee’s economic and organizational health.
“We recently embarked on our own Baldrige journey,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “As we continue to improve our organization’s structures and operations from within, Dr. Yearta’s expertise and insights as a TNCPE board member will be particularly beneficial to us.”
For more information, visit www.TNCPE.org.
