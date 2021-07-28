MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie YMCA is partnering with the Breathe Organization to offer a special event on July 31 that welcomes and celebrates special needs families.
The main location of Moultrie YMCA will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make the facility more accessible for special needs families.
Facilities open to them will include all normal operations such as the basketball courts, gymnastics, swimming and others.
YMCA staff and volunteers will be present and available to keep all participants safe and properly supervised.
According to Nettie Hatcher, the executive director of the Breathe Organization, the partnership and event has been in the works since last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Both Hatcher and Devin Wisham, Moultrie YMCA's director of social responsibility, see the event as a chance to provide a fun experience for the local special needs community.
Wisham also said that this event will provide insights into the interests of special needs families and set a foundation for future programs.
“We'd like to create programming for these families,” said Wisham.
Hatcher said that the Breathe Organization is thrilled to partner with Moultrie YMCA for this event and is open to working with other organizations in the area.
Hatcher can be reached at 229-848-2685 or nettie@thebreathorganization.org.
Families interested in participating can register at www.thebreatheorganization.org/events and those willing to volunteer can contact the Moultrie YMCA at 229-985-1154.
