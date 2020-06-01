MOULTRIE, Ga. — During the COVID-19 situation, the YMCA wanted to spread some cheer and encouragement to some of the active older adults in the community.
Beginning with Y members who were alone and dealing with the stay-at-home guidelines put forth by the CDC, Kathy Warner, who teaches exercise and works with Y members, put together a project to bless Y members during a difficult time by delivering cheer packages to their homes, according to a press release from the Moultrie YMCA.
The packages contained 12 items, including a devotional, toilet paper, a bottle of water, lotion, a crossword or word search book and edible treats.
“Kippy Adams eagerly volunteered to help out with this project by being the driver,” the Y said. “The cheer packages were delivered, some locally and others much further out, touching four counties in the travels!” “The reactions of the members were big smiles and surprised faces,” the Y said. “But the biggest blessing was to Kathy, whose heart overflowed with sheer joy in just being able to see them again, watch their eyes light up and to pray for each one of them. Even though social distancing was followed and hugs not allowed, the cheer effect was evident!” Operation "CHEER!" began on May 12 and so far more than 40 cheer packages have been delivered, the Y said. The effort will continue into June until active older adults can, according to CDC guidelines, safely return to their exercise classes and pool workouts again.
