MOULTRIE – One Tift County man and a male juvenile were recently indicted by the Colquitt County Grand Jury on allegations related to a child sex incident.
An indictment is a decision by the Colquitt County Grand Jury that the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the Superior Court. It is not a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
The Observer will not identify the defendants or victims due to their age and the nature of the allegations.
The defendants are brothers who face charges of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy. The 19-year-old defendant was also named a suspect in a March shooting investigation in Jeff Davis County.
The juvenile, whose age has not been released, might be tried as an adult, according to documents filed with the Colquitt County Superior Court. The juvenile was not involved in the shooting incident.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Will Pierce said in a past article that the 19-year-old was charged April 6 shortly after the CCSO was made aware of the sexual misconduct accusations.
Court documents say the alleged sex acts took place between Sept. 26, 2018, and March 30, 2023, against the same victim, who the indictment said was under the age of 10.
Prior to the CCSO investigation, the 19-year-old suspect was charged in a Hazlehurst shooting, authorities said.
Pierce said the older brother was one of two Omega men charged in connection with the shooting of another Omega man March 19 in Hazelhurst. He was released on bond March 23. The sex acts are alleged to have taken place some time before the shooting, but they were reported after it, Pierce said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation led the shooting investigation, and the case file was given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The shooting case remains open and the 19-year-old defendant has not been indicted as of Wednesday morning, according to a Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office court representative.
The GBI’s preliminary statement showed the 19-year-old was charged with aggravated assault while the other suspect, age 20, was charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the March 19 shooting that occurred at an event center in the 500 block of Baxley Highway in Hazlehurst. The 19-year-old suspect was accused of shooting the 18-year-old victim multiple times at approximately midnight. The victim was taken to the local hospital then transferred to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, where he is expected to make a full recovery, the GBI said.
The GBI was assisted by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Tifton Police Department, the Omega Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF).
