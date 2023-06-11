This summer, some University of Georgia students will have the opportunity to show off their new skills in the kitchen or on the backyard grill.
The school now offers a seminar to first-year students called “BBQ and You.” Not only do students learn to make barbecue, they also learn the science behind it.
Alex Stelzleni, professor of meat science, and John Michael Gonzales, associate professor of animal and dairy science, developed and co-teach the course.
They both say barbecue involves a lot of trial and error.
"You're going to mess up every now and then. Sometimes you'll do everything perfect and it still doesn't come out the way you want it,” said Stelzleni. “But most of the time, it's still edible. And you try it, you learn from it, you figure out next time this is what I need to do. And you adjust and you keep going."
For those who may be planning to barbecue this weekend, GPB asked Stelzlini and Gonzalez for some advice.
Gonzalez: “Make sure you have enough time to complete the item on time. And what I mean by that is, if you know that brisket is going to take 16 hours, maybe budget 18 to 20.”
Stelzleni: “Along the same lines, don't get in a rush with it. You can't rush good barbecue.... I plan enough time where I can wrap the product in what we call the peach paper, an unwaxed butcher paper, and put it in my real good insulated cooler, close the lid and I'll let it sit in the cooler for another 4 hours. And won’t touch it. And just give it that rest period. And it's amazing what that extra time will do for that product.”
But ultimately, Gonzalez said, “If you're happy with your barbecue and maybe your immediate family, that's a win. You're not going to please everybody. But as long as you're happy with your barbecue, be proud of your product."
The next offering of “BBQ and You” is spring 2024.
