RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) — A man died Sunday in northwest Georgia after a state trooper chasing him rammed his vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol says 24-year-old Jeffrey Thomas died on Interstate 75 in Ringgold after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sheriff's deputies in Whitfield County to the south had been chasing Thomas and asked troopers to join the pursuit as Thomas sped north on I-75 in a silver BMW.
A trooper attempted what is sometimes called a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, which involves using a police vehicle to try to force another vehicle to a stop.
The state patrol says the BMW ran off the road, hit a guardrail and flipped over, throwing Thomas from the vehicle and killing him.
It's unclear why authorities began pursuing Thomas. The state patrol didn't identify the trooper involved. The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.