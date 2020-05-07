MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Dorothy Lee Daniels, 83 departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence. A Private Graveside Service will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. James Pallbearers Cemetery #2. She was born December 2, 1936 in Moultrie, Georgia the daughter of the late …