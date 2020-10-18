Tammy Elise Paulk Ward,62, of Doerun, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Pruitt Health Moultrie. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rocky Creek Cemeter with Rev. Chris McPherson officiating. Born on May 26, 1958 in Sylvester, she was the daughter of Roy…