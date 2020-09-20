On the issues

In their own words, here is how David Perdue and Jon Ossoff stand on some key issues:

On President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

DAVID PERDUE: “Early on, he shut down travel from infected areas and quarantined people coming back into the country. He started a task force to work on PPE and testing.”

JON OSSOFF: “The Trump administration’s response to the pandemic has been a total failure. They lied about the scope of it to the public, sidelined public health experts and allowed the virus to spread.”

On the congressional response to the pandemic’s economic impact:

JON OSSOFF: “Too little, too slow”

DAVID PERDUE: “We did what we had to do to try and maintain the relationship between the employer and employee.”

On the need for policing reform following the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of white police officers:

DAVID PERDUE: “We have to make sure we maintain law and order.”

JON OSSOFF: “We need to end racial profiling and police brutality.”

On health insurance:

JON OSSOFF: “We should strengthen and build upon the Affordable Care Act. Folks should be able to buy into a public option if they want to.”

DAVID PERDUE: “Every consumer of health insurance should be afforded the same benefits.”

On immigration:

DAVID PERDUE: “We have to secure our borders and at the same time have a balanced immigration system that allows us to import the right workers to grow our economy.”

JON OSSOFF: “ We need to secure our borders, put American workers first and live up to our values as Americans committed to human rights. … We need border security, not cruelty.”