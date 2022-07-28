NORWALK, Ohio — A Moultrie native has been named executive director of the Huron County Development Council in Norwalk, Ohio, according to an article on the website of the Norwalk Reflector newspaper.
Alex McCoy, who has been involved in community and economic development for almost 20 years, was profiled in an article posted to the website July 26.
McCoy officially began work at the council April 11, according to an earlier article in the Norwalk Reflector.
McCoy attended Mercer University in Macon, Ga., obtaining bachelor’s degrees in economics and business administration, with a minor in international business, the article said. McCoy also holds an MBA from Mercer and certifications in economic development and economic development finance, among his many distinguished credentials.
He listed a number of accomplishments, several from his most recent position in Newcastle, Pa. There, McCoy assisted with the attraction of the Hickory Run natural gas power plant, the addition of more than 50,000 square-foot expansion of china and stemware manufacturer Steelite International and the location of a new facility for Container Services International, a manufacturer of rubberized plastic containers, the article said.
During his career, McCoy has worked in Sylvester and Vienna Ga., Palatka, Fla., Garret County, Md., and Laurence County, Pa. He and his wife, Patty, and son, Hudson, 4, recently moved into their new Norwalk home, the article said.
You can read the profile, which is titled “All of Huron County is a lovely place,” and the earlier article about his hiring at www.norwalkreflector.com. Search for “Alex McCoy.”
