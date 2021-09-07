MOULTRIE [mdash]Douglas Jordan, 75, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Born October 29, 1945, in Colquitt County…