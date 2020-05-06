We have received so many kind words of appreciation regarding our commitment to provide Moultrie and surrounding communities with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future. Effective June 1, The Moultrie Observer will begin a one-day-a-week publishing schedule, discontinuing the Friday and Sunday printed editions. We will continue publication of the Wednesday printed edition for subscribers and single copy outlets.
At the same time, we will revamp our delivery method and will deliver your newspaper through the U.S. Postal Service. You will receive your Wednesday newspaper on Wednesday, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
As a subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website www.moultrieobserver.com every day of the week. If you need assistance activating digital access, send us an email at MOB.circulation@gaflnews.com.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers across the nation publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on The Moultrie Observer because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Discontinuing two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the remaining day and provided continued daily coverage online.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making coronavirus coverage available to everyone on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you wish to become a subscriber, email us at MOB.circulation@gaflnews.com and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital only subscription.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us more now than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, contact General Manager Laurie Gay at laurie.gay@gaflnews.com or Editor Kevin Hall at kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.
This is a remarkable community with people that truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
Laurie Gay, General Manager
Kevin Hall, Editor
