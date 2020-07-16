DE SOTO, Ga. – The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Triple S Communications Inc. for violations of OSHA's trenching and excavation standards after an employee was fatally injured in a trench collapse at a De Soto, Georgia, worksite.
The Moultrie, Georgia, telecommunications installation contractor faces $58,025 in penalties, according to an OSHA press release sent out Wednesday.
The employee was fatally injured while performing fiber optic connections, the press release said. OSHA initiated the inspection as a result of the incident and as part of the National Emphasis Program on Trenching and Excavation.
It is the second OSHA finding released against a Moultrie business in less than a week. Southern Wood Components LLC was fined more than $55,000 in connection with the death of a worker who was pulled into machinery. That fine was announced July 10.
In the more recent announcement, OSHA cited Triple S Communications for failing to train employees on how to recognize trench safety hazards, have a competent person conduct trench inspections, provide a safe means of egress from the excavation and prevent water accumulation inside the excavation. OSHA also cited the employer for allowing employees to work in the 10-foot excavation without shoring, sloping or shielding trench walls, and failing to report a fatality within eight hours, as required.
"Excavation collapses are among the most dangerous hazards in the workplace. Employers must be vigilant in identifying and mitigating these hazards," said OSHA Savannah Area Office Director Margo Westmoreland. "Training employees to recognize and control hazards can minimize serious and fatal injuries. OSHA encourages employers to contact the agency for compliance assistance with trenching and excavation requirements."
OSHA's trenching and excavation webpage provides additional information and resources on hazards and solutions, including a trenching operations QuickCard and a "Protect Workers in Trenches" poster, the press release said.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA's role is to ensure these conditions for America's working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.