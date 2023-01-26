WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia’s U.S. senators announced their committee assignments Thursday.
Sen. Jon Ossoff will serve on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, while Sen. Raphael Warnock has been re-appointed to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Ossoff’s appointment to the selective Intelligence Committee will enable him to strengthen military, intelligence, and law enforcement facilities in Georgia and sustain his focus on strengthening U.S. national security and bipartisan Congressional oversight, his office said in a press release.
“The new assignment complements Sen. Ossoff’s service on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, where he will continue working to keep Georgians safe and oversee key federal agencies, including the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security,” the press release said.
Ossoff will also continue to serve on the Senate Judiciary and Rules committees.
Warnock said he looks forward to continue his work on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, which will play a role in crafting the 2023 Farm Bill.
The Farm Bill is the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government, authorizing a majority of the programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as well as the nation’s nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Congress renews, revises, and reauthorizes the Farm Bill in a comprehensive bill every five years. The Farm Bill, which last passed Congress in 2018, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The Farm Bill also addresses agriculture community priorities such as commodities, crop insurance, forestry, conservation, trade promotion, nutrition assistance, research (including research at land-grant institutions), and rural development (such as rural housing and rural broadband).
Additionally, Warnock announced that he was re-appointed to the Senate Commerce Committee, where he will play a key role in helping the committee to update the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) authorizing legislation, which is set to expire this year. Long-term authorization bills provide FAA with fiscal certainty and make possible the reliable, predictable funding FAA needs to invest in critical priorities that ensure safe, efficient air travel, according to a press release from Warnock’s office.
