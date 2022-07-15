MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning on First Avenue Southeast.
The Georgia State Patrol reported Romero Perez, 49, of 2820 First Ave. S.E., was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck in the inside lane of First Avenue near WMTM Road. The accident happened at about 5:53 a.m.
The GSP said the driver of the pickup, Erasimo Angel of Berlin, didn’t immediately realize he’d hit a pedestrian. He left the scene but turned around to see what it he’d hit and found it was a person.
The report noted that it was raining and dark, which may have prevented the driver from seeing Perez crossing the highway.
Neither Angel nor a passenger in the truck were hurt.
The initial report does not list any charges filed in the accident.
