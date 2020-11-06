ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia elections official says they are “not seeing widespread irregularities” as the vote counting continues.
Gabriel Sterling says the process is public and transparent, with many safeguards and backed up with "paperwork on top of paperwork in many cases."
Sterling acknowledges that he's a Republican, as is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and says “we have people who have partisan beliefs” involved in the counting. But he says it's the job of thousands of election workers across Georgia to "follow the law and assure that every legal vote is counted and the will and intent of the voters is met.”
Sterling says that if you look on Facebook and Twitter, you'll think there's millions of problems across the country. He's urging anyone with a credible complaint and some kind of evidence to call the Secretary of State's office. He says investigating credible complaints "is how we're going to build back faith in the system, that the outcome of the election is correct.”
Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Friday as vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating the candidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia because the race between the Republican president and the Democratic nominee remains too early to call.
“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Raffensperger said Friday.
