A photo of Liv Doscher, left, with Sandy Hook Elementary School principal Dawn Hochsprung and friend Rayna Toth, right, during the sock hop on April 3, 2011, stands awaiting to be taken to college with Doscher, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Sandy Hook, Conn. Hochsprung died trying to protect students during the Sandy Hook shooting. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)