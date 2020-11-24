Looking for another reason to get out and take part of downtown Moultrie pre-Thanksgiving festivities? How about a new twist on an old favorite: the scavenger hunt.
Caroline Barber, marketing specialist for the City of Moultrie, announced Tuesday the Canopy of Lights Scavenger Hunt.
“Several mystery bulbs were hidden in plain sight, within the Canopy of Lights,” she said. “See if you, your family, and your friends can find them all.”
But what are you looking for in these special mystery lights? Barber said the city’s Facebook page will provide those hints.
In addition to new lights on the trees at the South Main Street parking lot and bistro lighting in the alleyway between Sid’s Antiques and Griner Jewelry courtesy of the city’s Utilities Department, there’s some new items that could make a good Christmas card picture.
“Two very talented artists from the Business Operations Department painted the 10 new cutouts that are downtown,” said Barber. “We encourage people to walk around, find them all, and take pictures with them. You can also take pictures in Santa's sleigh this year. It is located in front of the Community Christmas Tree on the Courthouse lawn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.