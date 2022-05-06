AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 6, 2022 – It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather into Friday.
"Explosive severe weather is set to continue as hail, tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts will threaten communities across the Southeast," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
People in impacted areas should enable alerts on their AccuWeather App and also consider signing up for AccuWeather's new Premium+ app update that delivers AccuWeather AlertsTM advanced notifications to enhance safety and enable users make the best weather-impacted decisions. It is available in both iOS and Android versions.
Although the overall magnitude of the thunderstorms into Friday won't be quite as intense as what occurred in Oklahoma and parts of Texas Wednesday, the area at risk covered a larger portion of the U.S. On Friday, the risk extended from southeastern Louisiana, northward to Kentucky and eastward, roughly to the I-95 corridor. Areas from parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia will experience a more moderate threat of severe weather.
"Friday into Friday evening could also feature severe weather from the Gulf Coast to southern West Virginia as the cold front continues eastward, bringing flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph," said Storm.
A few tornadoes can be scattered about the severe weather threat zone with perhaps the greatest risk of a tornado in southern Virginia and northern North Carolina, and from part of upstate South Carolina through west-central Georgia and east-central Alabama.
